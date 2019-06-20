Primary schools to ‘push’ message on safety

THE Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has joined forces with Primary School Principals in a bid to keep children safe during the very busy season on Irish farms.

Over the past 10 years in Ireland, 21 children have lost their lives due to farm accidents – almost 10% of all farm fatalities during that period.

Now, the HSA has teamed up with the Irish Primary Principals Network (IPPN) to try and promote a strong message on farm safety before the schools break up for the Summer holidays at the end of this month.

According to the HSA, farms remain the only workplace in Ireland where children still continue to die and they warn that the Summer holidays are a ‘high-risk time’.

“Farm deaths involving children are always a horrific tragedy for families and heart-breaking for communities and schools alike,” the HSA said in a statement this month

They also point out that the HSA website has numerous online farm safety resources for teachers to use in the classroom which can be covered ‘in an interactive, fun and stimulating way’.

Joanne Harmon, Business and Education Support Manager with the HSA said that teachers can access a range of online farm safety resources for primary schools on the HSA website at www.hsa.ie/education

For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.