Primary school winners announced in Galway anti-litter competition

The primary school winners of a county-wide anti-litter poster competition have been announced.Almost 1,000 entries were received by organiser Galway County Council, which runs the event every year.
The overall winner was Ava Belton, a 3rd class student from Kiltartan National School.
Meanwhile, Claudia Coyle of Ballinderreen won the ‘Individual’ category.
