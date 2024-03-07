Pressure put on HSE to recruit extra staff for Clifden District Hospital
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Pressure is being put on the HSE to recruit extra staff for Clifden District Hospital.
Admissions to the hospital were paused last week due to staffing shortages, with agency staff used to help keep several respite beds open.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Minister for Older People Mary Butler has confirmed that despite a HSE recruitment freeze, a special derogation has been given for recruitment for Clifden.
Speaking to Galway Talks, Galway West TD Eamon Ó Cúiv says he believes the onus is now on the HSE to address the staffing issues:
The post Pressure put on HSE to recruit extra staff for Clifden District Hospital appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Councillor contests claim Galway Ring Road doomed to fail and will never be built
A city councillor is contesting claims that the Galway City Ring Road project is doomed to failur...
Second person in Ireland confirmed as having measles based in West
A second person in Ireland has been confirmed as having measles, and is based in the west of the ...
President Michael D. Higgins says Saoírse Ruane’s strength and warmth “an inspiration to all”
President Michael D. Higgins has sent his deepest condolences to the family of Saoírse Ruane from...
Accusations fly at City Hall amid bid to stop controversial housing plans in Ballinfoile
There were heated scenes at a meeting of Galway City Council this week, as the local authority wa...
Playground to be made top priority under new Renmore masterplan
A playground is be made a top priority under a new masterplan for the Renmore area. It’s af...
County council to look at upgrading road blocking major sports development in Oughterard
Galway County Council has pledged to look at upgrading a road in Oughterard that’s blocking...
Plans lodged for 20 new homes in Rahoon
Plans have been lodged for 20 new homes in Rahoon. The project, led by Goaley Crescent Contracts ...
Funeral of much loved Saoírse Ruane to take place on Friday and Sunday
The funeral of Athenry’s Saoírse Ruane, who captured the heart of the nation on the Toy Show in C...
Public’s views sought on plans for over 200 homes on city’s Dyke Road
The Land Development Agency and Galway City Council are seeking the public’s views on plans...