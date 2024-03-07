  • Services

Pressure put on HSE to recruit extra staff for Clifden District Hospital

Pressure is being put on the HSE to recruit extra staff for Clifden District Hospital.

Admissions to the hospital were paused last week due to staffing shortages, with agency staff used to help keep several respite beds open.


Minister for Older People Mary Butler has confirmed that despite a HSE recruitment freeze, a special derogation has been given for recruitment for Clifden.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Galway West TD Eamon Ó Cúiv says he believes the onus is now on the HSE to address the staffing issues:

