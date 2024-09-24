Pressure put on Government to tackle vacancy and dereliction in Galway

Pressure is being put on the Government once again to tackle vacancy and dereliction in Galway.

Galway West TD Mairéad Farrell says not only are derelict buildings an eyesore, they’re also going to waste at a time when housing and community facilities are desparately needed.





The Sinn Féin TD is highlighting data from GeoDirectory, which recently discovered that Galway’s vacancy rate of 18.5 percent is above the national average.

Deputy Farrell says a derelict site and vacancy tax is needed to address vacant and derelict sites

