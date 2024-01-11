Pressure put on Active Travel team to prioritise Tuam for next round of Safe Routes to School list

Pressure is being put on the Active Travel team to prioritise placing a school in Tuam on the Safe Routes to School list.

No school in the area was chosen under round one or two of funding, with the next two rounds to be announced this year.





The programme aims to accelerate the delivery of walking/scooting and cycling infrastructure on key access routes to schools.

Councillor Andrew Reddington reiterated his frustration that Tuam has yet to be successful in the funding call

