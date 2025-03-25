Pressure on HSE to move quicker with planned Portumna Primary Care Centre

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Pressure is being mounted on the HSE to move quicker with the planned Primary Care Centre for Portumna.

The centre was initially approved in 2018, and the Department of Health had intended for it to be operational by June 2024.

However, the HSE terminated an agreement with the contracted developer, and Galway East TD Louis O’Hara says the tender has still not been re-advertised.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Deputy O’Hara says people in the area need the centre to be prioritised by the HSE