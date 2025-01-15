Pressure mounts for safety measures on busy Kilcolgan route after recent incidents

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Pressure is being mounted for the installation of safety measures on what’s described as a busy and dangerous road in Kilcolgan.

Data from Transport Infrastructure Ireland shows that up to 14,000 vehicles pass through on a daily basis, yet there is no pedestrian crossing in the village, which is connected with the N67.

The issue has been ongoing for years, with it being raised in the Dáil in 2023 by then TD Ciaran Cannon, who expressed frustration at the lack of support from TII over the issue.

Members from Kilcolgan Community Development Association spoke to our reporter Sarah Slevin following their presentation at the Loughrea MD meeting: