Pressure continues to mount on Galway’s public hospitals with 71 on trolleys

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Pressure continues to mount on Galway’s public hospitals, with 71 patients waiting on trolleys today.

UHG has experienced consistently high numbers over the past week, while numbers are also climbing at Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe.

48 people are without a bed at UHG today – that’s a considerable drop on the figure of 61 reported by the INMO yesterday.

But it’s still the second highest figure in the country and comes as the hospital is battling outbreaks of COVID-19.

Elsewhere, and there were 23 patients waiting on trolleys at Portiuncula Hospital as of this morning.

That’s an exceptionally high figure for the Ballinasloe hospital, given it’s vastly smaller scale and capacity when compared to UHG.

Nationally, the worst overcrowding is being experienced once again at University Hospital Limerick – where there are 100 patients without a bed.