  • Services

Services

Pressure continues to mount on Galway’s public hospitals with 71 on trolleys

Published:

Pressure continues to mount on Galway’s public hospitals with 71 on trolleys
Share story:

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Pressure continues to mount on Galway’s public hospitals, with 71 patients waiting on trolleys today.

UHG has experienced consistently high numbers over the past week, while numbers are also climbing at Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe.

48 people are without a bed at UHG today – that’s a considerable drop on the figure of 61 reported by the INMO yesterday.

But it’s still the second highest figure in the country and comes as the hospital is battling outbreaks of COVID-19.

Elsewhere, and there were 23 patients waiting on trolleys at Portiuncula Hospital as of this morning.

That’s an exceptionally high figure for the Ballinasloe hospital, given it’s vastly smaller scale and capacity when compared to UHG.

Nationally, the worst overcrowding is being experienced once again at University Hospital Limerick – where there are 100 patients without a bed.

More like this:
no_space
An Post expects to announce company to redevelop city post office and arts space next month

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Post is expecting to announce the company which will be in cha...

no_space
Call for immediate return of two-lane junction at Roscam

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There is a call for the immediate return of a two-lane junction a...

no_space
Closures on N17 Tuam bypass due to surveying works

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Motorists are being advised that there will be closures on the N1...

no_space
Safety works to begin at dangerous pedestrian crossing

Works are set to begin next week on creating a raised pedestrian crossing ramp on the Clybaun Roa...

no_space
Funding grant for new medieval exhibition at Galway City Museum

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Museum has received a funding grant for a new strand ...

no_space
Locals rail against protest at Portumna library over LGBT+ books

Galway Bay FM Newsroom -Locals in Portumna have railed against a protest at the town library ear...

no_space
ATU among researchers turning CSI to curb the illegal trade of rare animals

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Scientists from Atlantic Technological University are among a gro...

no_space
Government considering deferral of motorway charges including on the M4 Galway/Dublin

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Junior Transport Minister says the government will consider d...

no_space
Galway to Dublin Greenway comes a step closer with new Athlone section

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Galway to Dublin Greenway has come a step closer with a new A...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up