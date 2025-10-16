Presidential favourite vows to give voters ‘real choice’

Presidential favourite Catherine Connolly said she is determined to ‘give voters a real choice’ on Friday week – between her message of hope or ‘more of the same from a government candidate’.

“I can proudly look people in the eye and say you have a choice and that choice is stark; do you want more of the same or do you want somebody that has the courage to stand up and be counted,” she said.

In an exclusive interview with the Connacht Tribune, the Galway West TD also revealed that her first trip – if she is elected to the Áras next week – will be to the North.

And she said that much of the focus of her term in office would be on communities and the country’s carers who have so impressed her on her whistlestop canvass across the county.

With the race for the Áras a straight fight between the Galway West Deputy and Fine Gael’s Heather Humphreys, Fianna Fáil is still dealing with the fall-out from Jim Gavin’s shock withdrawal.

One former Junior Minister and current Senator, Anne Rabbitte, this week confirmed she is still voting for Mr Gavin – in the hope that the party can limit the financial damage of the ex-Dublin GAA manager’s official withdrawal from the race.

“I’d like us to get €250,000 back that we’ve wasted. Get back the deposit. Whoever f*%ked up, it’s the members who paid for this and they will have to recoup it,” she told the Connacht Tribune.

Caption: Catherine Connolly on her canvass in the Galway Market.

