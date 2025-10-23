Presidential favourite still taking nothing for granted

Presidential favourite Catherine Connolly says she is taking nothing for granted as polling day dawns in the Presidential election – despite opinion polls and bookmakers all indicating a comfortable win for the former Mayor of Galway City.

“There is no complacency in my team or with me. We are encouraging people to come out and use their voice and to vote for me. Based on my record, people know I’m a very hard worker and have always framed my contributions in human rights, advocating for a rights-based society,” said the Independent candidate.

Around 200,000 voters across Galway are eligible to vote in the Presidential Election for which polls will open at 7am tomorrow (Friday) morning.

Three candidates will be presented to voters, with the Independent Galway West Deputy C joining former Fine Gael Minister Heather Humphreys; and Fianna Fáil candidate Jim Gavin who withdrew from the race almost three weeks ago but remains on the ballot.

Deputy Connolly, who has been backed by a coalition of parties on the left, will host her final rally of the campaign later tonight at the Galway Bay Hotel in Salthill in a final push to see her elected as President Michael D Higgins’ successor.

Caption: Catherine Connolly among the large number of people taking part in the Cycle for Catherine Connolly for President round trip from the Claddagh to Blackrock last Sunday. Photo: Joe O’Shaughnessy.

Get full coverage on the final week of the Presidential election in this week’s Connacht Tribune, on sale in shops now, or you can download the digital edition from www.connachttribune.ie. You can also download our Connacht Tribune App from Apple’s App Store or get the Android Version from Google Play.