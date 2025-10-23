Presidential favourite still taking nothing for granted

-
-
Author: Stephen Corrigan
~ 2 minutes read
Presidential favourite Catherine Connolly says she is taking nothing for granted as polling day dawns in the Presidential election – despite opinion polls and bookmakers all indicating a comfortable win for the former Mayor of Galway City.
“There is no complacency in my team or with me. We are encouraging people to come out and use their voice and to vote for me. Based on my record, people know I’m a very hard worker and have always framed my contributions in human rights, advocating for a rights-based society,” said the Independent candidate.
Around 200,000 voters across Galway are eligible to vote in the Presidential Election for which polls will open at 7am tomorrow (Friday) morning.
Three candidates will be presented to voters, with the Independent Galway West Deputy C joining former Fine Gael Minister Heather Humphreys; and Fianna Fáil candidate Jim Gavin who withdrew from the race almost three weeks ago but remains on the ballot.
Deputy Connolly, who has been backed by a coalition of parties on the left, will host her final rally of the campaign later tonight at the Galway Bay Hotel in Salthill in a final push to see her elected as President Michael D Higgins’ successor.
Caption: Catherine Connolly among the large number of people taking part in the Cycle for Catherine Connolly for President round trip from the Claddagh to Blackrock last Sunday. Photo: Joe O’Shaughnessy.
Get full coverage on the final week of the Presidential election in this week’s Connacht Tribune, on sale in shops now, or you can download the digital edition from www.connachttribune.ie. You can also download our Connacht Tribune App from Apple’s App Store or get the Android Version from Google Play.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
President Higgins and Sabina host final afternoon tea at the Aras before returning home to Galway city
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPresident Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina have...
Kinvara men just survive fierce Beagh fightback in local derby
KINVARA 1-21 BEAGH 1-19 By OISÍN NOONE AT KENNY PARK KINVARA are through to their second...
Champs Loughrea getting better at just the right time
Loughrea 1-17 Turloughmore 0-15 LOUGHREA are no longer limping around in defence of their G...
Weather takes its toll but Loughrea and St Thomas’ a different class
Inside Track with John McIntyre Heading off to Pearse Stadum last Saturday evening as the clou...
€40m BISS boost for Galway’s farmers
A TOTAL of 10,621 Galway farmers last week received an advance payment [70%] of just over €40 mil...
Milltown finish in a blaze of glory to overhaul Killannin
MILLTOWN 3-15 KILLANNIN 2-12 By OISÍN NOONE AT TUAM STADIUM FROM a game of many heroes,...
An Páirc Mór – a benchmark in modern Galway living
A unique opportunity to acquire a luxury home in a low-density, highly efficient and beautifully ...
Four bedroom detached residence for sale at Moyleen, Loughrea
Farrell Auctioneers, Valuers & Estate Agents are pleased to offer this 4 bedroom detached res...
Galway In Days Gone By
1925 Counting heads Much interest will centre in the Irish census returns which will be tak...