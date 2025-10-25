Presidental Election '25 Updates

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

12 Noon

Tallies are continuing across the country with one of the main talking points being the number of spoiled votes.

In some areas of Dublin, the number of spoiled votes is actually higher than votes for the candidates.

Otherwise, Catherine Connolly’s lead continues and indeed has strengthened. In Mayo, for example, she is expected to win by a landslide.

In Roscommon/Galway after 22% of boxes tallied, Connolly is on 64%, Humphreys is on 29% and Jim Gavin on 7%

11am

Catherine Connolly is on her way to becoming the 10th President of Ireland.

Boxes were opened at Count Centres around the country with early indications that the Independent candidate is well clear of her opponent, Heather Humphreys.

Following the conclusion of voting at 10pm last night, the turnout in Galway ranged from 36 to 56%, with the highest recorded in Salthill, Galway City West.

In the Roscommon/Galway constituency, the turnout ranged from 48.4% to 30.8%, with 37.45% of voters in the Ballinasloe district, which covers the east of the county, casting their ballots.

Votes are still being sorted across the country, but tallies indicate it’s one-way traffic.

Final Turnout Galway West and East