Presidental Election '25 – 11am Update

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Catherine Connolly is on her way to becoming the 10th President of Ireland.

Boxes were opened at Count Centres around the country with early indications that the Independent candidate is well clear of her opponent, Heather Humphreys.

Following the conclusion of voting at 10pm last night, the turnout in Galway ranged from 36 to 56%, with the highest recorded in Salthill, Galway City West.

In the Roscommon/Galway constituency, the turnout ranged from 48.4% to 30.8%, with 37.45% of voters in the Ballinasloe district, which covers the east of the county, casting their ballots.

Votes are still being sorted across the country, but tallies indicate it’s one-way traffic.

Final Turnout Galway West and East

Const.

Polling Centre

Overall on Register

%

Galway West

Clifden

1830

40

Galway West

Spiddal

2431

51

Galway West

Moycullen

3808

50

Galway West

Oranmore

3573

48

Galway West

Knocknacarra (City West)

10016

53

Galway West

Salthill (St Endas West)

4267

56

Galway West

Renmore (City East)

4846

40

Galway West

Carraroe

2027

43

Galway West

Doughiska (City East)

4401

44

Galway West

Bushypark (City West)

3685

47

Galway West

Claregalway

2829

47

Galway West

Ballybane (City East)

4025

42

Galway West

Westside (City West)

3843

45

Galway West

Aran Islands Cill Ronan

355

45

Galway East

Gort

2190

40

Galway East

Loughrea

5373

39

Galway East

Tuam

6812

36

Galway East

Athenry

4812

47

Galway East

Kinvara

1708

53

Galway East

Monivea

1375

48

Galway East

Portumna

1671

46

Galway East

Dunmore

1721

46

Total Poll

Galway East

86497

Galway West

102959

 

 

