Presidental Election '25 – 11am Update

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Catherine Connolly is on her way to becoming the 10th President of Ireland.

Boxes were opened at Count Centres around the country with early indications that the Independent candidate is well clear of her opponent, Heather Humphreys.

Following the conclusion of voting at 10pm last night, the turnout in Galway ranged from 36 to 56%, with the highest recorded in Salthill, Galway City West.

In the Roscommon/Galway constituency, the turnout ranged from 48.4% to 30.8%, with 37.45% of voters in the Ballinasloe district, which covers the east of the county, casting their ballots.

Votes are still being sorted across the country, but tallies indicate it’s one-way traffic.

Final Turnout Galway West and East