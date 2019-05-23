President resigns from GMIT post

Galway Mayo Institute of Technology (GMIT) is on the lookout for its fourth president this decade after it was confirmed this week that Dr Fergal Barry has stepped down.

Dr Barry has been on extended sick leave since last summer. On Tuesday, in an email to staff, Chairman of GMIT’s Governing Body, Cormac MacDonncha, announced that he had accepted Dr Barry’s resignation.

“I would like to thank Dr Barry for his service and I wish him well with his future,” he said.

Mr MacDonncha said GMIT expects to appoint a new president before the end of this year. A proposal to confirm the procedure to select and appoint Dr Barry’s successor will be brought to the Governing Body on May 30, he said.

Michael Hannon continues to deputise as president; and Seamus Lennon has been appointed acting Registrar.

“I very much appreciate the extra effort and the patience of staff that helped to drive GMIT to some great achievements over the last number of months. We continue to put our students at the centre of everything that we do,” added Mr MacDonnacha.

Dr Fergal Barry was appointed President in October 2015, on what was believed to be a five-year contract. Prior to that he spent ten years at Vice President for Research, Enterprise and Development at Limerick IT. Dr Barry could not be reached for comment.

