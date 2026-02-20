President presents artist Dorothy with Saoi award

Connemara-based, Cork-born artist Dorothy Cross has been named a Saoi of Aosdána, the national organisation that was set up in 1981 to honour artists, writers and musicians for outstanding contributions to the creative arts.

This rarely-awarded title is bestowed on Aosdána members who are deemed by their peers to have achieved “singular and sustained distinction” in their work.

Uachtarán na hÉireann Catherine Connolly presented Dorothy with a gold torc – the symbol of the office – at a ceremony in the Arts Council offices last week.

Commending her “lifetime of outstanding creative work and the esteem in which she is held by her peers”, President Connolly, on behalf of the people of Ireland thanked “her for her artistry”.

Working in sculpture, film and photography, Dorothy, who lives outside Tully Cross in North Connemara, creates art that encourages us to reassess our relationships with the world we inhabit. It also challenges the notion about what people deem beautiful and what we regard as distasteful, often in a humorous way.

Dorothy who has a BA from Leicester Polytechnic and an MFA from the San Francisco Art Institute, California, first came to widespread prominence for her series of sculptures using cow udders, created from 1992 to 1994. Her interest in udders had been piqued when she saw them being used as sieves in Norway.

Her luminescent Ghostship, a decommissioned Irish lightship which she painted in phosphorescent paint so that it glowed at night, attracted huge interest when it was moored in Dublin Bay in the winter of 1999.

Another piece, Virgin Shroud is in the collection of the Tate Modern in London.

Dorothy’s sculptures often combine classical materials like Carrara marble, cast bronze or gold leaf with discarded antiques, abandoned boats, washed-up jellyfish, whale bones or animal skins.

She’s had a lifelong love of the sea and sea-life, something she explored in the 2002 film Medusae, a collaboration with her brother, Tom, a zoology professor.

In 2004 she produced the Pergolesi Stabat Mater in conjunction with Opera Theatre Company in a slate quarry on Valentia Island.

Twenty years later, she returned an Egyptian mummy to Cairo from Ireland and documented the extraordinary process. The male mummy had been in UCC for nearly a century and Dorothy had first heard about it in her youth.

She has represented Ireland at the 1992 Venice Biennale and the 1997 Istanbul Biennale, while the Irish Museum of Modern Art held a retrospective of her work in 2005.

Dorothy’s election as a Saoi brings to 23 the number of Saoithe created by Aosdána since its establishment – she’s the eighth visual artist to have held the title.

Members of Aosdána nominate and elect Saoithe and no more than seven members can hold the honour at any time.

Dorothy has joined existing Saoithe, Roger Doyle (music) elected in 2019; Eiléan Ní Chuilleanáin (literature – 2022), and Paul Muldoon (literature – 2024).

Last week’s ceremony was attended by her family, friends and colleagues, as well as representatives of the Arts Council.

Pictured: Uachtarán na hÉireann Catherine Connolly and artist Dorothy Cross share a joke during the ceremony in the Arts Council offices when President Connolly presented Connemara-based Dorothy, a newly elected Saoi, with a golden torc to symbolise the honour. PHOTO: TONY MAXWELL.