President plants a tree during visit to RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta in Casla

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 1 minutes read
There is now a trio of very special trees outside the RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta’s headquarters in Casla – after President Catherine Connolly put down new roots alongside two trees previously planted by former presidents Mary Robinson and Michael D Higgins.
The President was on a visit to the Casla studios during an official visit to Conamara last week.
RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta Ceannaire Gearóid Mac Donncha said they were thrilled to welcome the President.
“This is a historic occasion, one that highlights the important and central role Raidió na Gaeltachta plays at the heart of the Gaeltacht and the wider Irish language community,” he said.
“Since the station was founded over 50 years ago, its mission has been clear: to provide the public with a comprehensive news and entertainment service. There is no doubt that President Connolly understands this mission, and we are so grateful for the continued support she gives to the service.
“This is a very special day for us. We wish her every success in her term as President of Ireland, and she will always be most welcome in RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta,” he added.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
University of Galway launches All-Ireland Peatlands Centre of Excellence
University of Galway has launched the All-Ireland Peatlands Centre of Excellence to help address ...
Rail enthusiast vows to get Maam Cross restoration project back on track
AN accidental fire at a restored Railway Station Cabin at Maam Cross in Conamara over the weekend...
More than a quarter of its property not registered to Galway City Council
More than a quarter of Galway City Council’s identified property, including land, are not registe...
Old mill to be new base for School of Law
Plans to transform a former mill building that is more than 200 years old into a new School of La...
Funding top-up clears the way for Newcastle centre
A government funding top-up that will enable the proposed new Newcastle Community Centre to proce...
Tonery’s comes tumbling down to make way for hotel
One of Galway’s best-known pubs has come tumbling down — to make way for a new hotel in Bohermore...
Accused pleads guilty to raping girl almost 50 years ago
By Ronan Judge A 63-year-old man has a signed guilty plea to the rape of a girl in Galway almo...
Man was found walking street with a golf club
By Ronan Judge A 25-year-old man had no "valid reason" he was allegedly seen walking with a go...
Man charged with charity shop burglary
By Ronan Judge A 28-year-old man accused of burglary and trespass offences at a charity shop a...