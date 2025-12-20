President plants a tree during visit to RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta in Casla

There is now a trio of very special trees outside the RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta’s headquarters in Casla – after President Catherine Connolly put down new roots alongside two trees previously planted by former presidents Mary Robinson and Michael D Higgins.

The President was on a visit to the Casla studios during an official visit to Conamara last week.

RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta Ceannaire Gearóid Mac Donncha said they were thrilled to welcome the President.

“This is a historic occasion, one that highlights the important and central role Raidió na Gaeltachta plays at the heart of the Gaeltacht and the wider Irish language community,” he said.

“Since the station was founded over 50 years ago, its mission has been clear: to provide the public with a comprehensive news and entertainment service. There is no doubt that President Connolly understands this mission, and we are so grateful for the continued support she gives to the service.

“This is a very special day for us. We wish her every success in her term as President of Ireland, and she will always be most welcome in RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta,” he added.