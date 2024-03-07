President Michael D. Higgins says Saoírse Ruane’s strength and warmth “an inspiration to all”
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
President Michael D. Higgins has sent his deepest condolences to the family of Saoírse Ruane from Kiltullagh, following her passing at the age of 12.
President Higgins says Saoírse’s strength and warmth was an inspiration to all.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Saoirse – who inspired many fundraising efforts for children’s charities – from passed away on Tuesday after a long and brave battle with cancer.
Her funeral will take place tomorrow and Sunday – full details are available here.
Earlier this afternoon, Tánaiste Michael Martin paid tribute to Saoirse in the Dáil.
The post President Michael D. Higgins says Saoírse Ruane’s strength and warmth “an inspiration to all” appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Accusations fly at City Hall amid bid to stop controversial housing plans in Ballinfoile
There were heated scenes at a meeting of Galway City Council this week, as the local authority wa...
Playground to be made top priority under new Renmore masterplan
A playground is be made a top priority under a new masterplan for the Renmore area. It’s af...
Pressure put on HSE to recruit extra staff for Clifden District Hospital
Pressure is being put on the HSE to recruit extra staff for Clifden District Hospital. Admissions...
County council to look at upgrading road blocking major sports development in Oughterard
Galway County Council has pledged to look at upgrading a road in Oughterard that’s blocking...
Plans lodged for 20 new homes in Rahoon
Plans have been lodged for 20 new homes in Rahoon. The project, led by Goaley Crescent Contracts ...
Funeral of much loved Saoírse Ruane to take place on Friday and Sunday
The funeral of Athenry’s Saoírse Ruane, who captured the heart of the nation on the Toy Show in C...
Public’s views sought on plans for over 200 homes on city’s Dyke Road
The Land Development Agency and Galway City Council are seeking the public’s views on plans...
Galway finally off the mark as in-form Hynes sparkles
Galway 1-12 Meath 0-7 By DARREN KELLY at DUGGAN PARK SHAUNA Hynes was Galway’s star last...
Galway mums are rockin’ the difference!
Two Galway mums have come together with a group of children to release a very special song ahead ...