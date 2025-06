This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Today marks the 25th anniversary of Terryland Forest Park in the city – and President Michael D Higgins was there to mark the occassion.

He planted an oak tree, and also unveiled a plaque of his poem “The Mountain” on the stump of a tree felled by Storm Éowyn.

Local schools, volunteers and community groups were also present at the event – and Chloe Nolan was there to bring us this report.