President Higgins wishes Catherine Connolly 'health and happiness' during Áras visit

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

President Michael D Higgins has wished president-elect Catherine Connolly ‘health and happiness’.

The two are meeting today at Áras an Uachtarán, alongside Sabina Higgins, and Catherine Connolly’s family.

The visit comes just days out from her inauguration at Dublin Castle on Tuesday as the tenth President of Ireland.

As cameras flashed inside the Áras, President Higgins and Sabina shared hugs and handshakes with Catherine Connolly and her husband Brian

@presidentirlPresident Higgins and his wife Sabina received Catherine Connolly and members of her family at Áras an Uachtaráin ahead of her inauguration as the tenth President of Ireland next Tuesday, 11 November.

♬ original sound – President of Ireland

