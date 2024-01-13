President Higgins unveils new James Joyce Plaque at Rahoon Cemetery
Published:
-
-
Author: Sport GBFM
~ 1 minutes read
A plaque honouring the work of James Joyce has been unveiled at Rahoon Cemetery by President Michael D Higgins.
The plaque honours the connection of Michael “Sonny” Bodkin with James Joyce and his wife Nora Barnacle.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
It also has an extract from James’s short story ‘The Dead’ to mark its one hundred and tenth anniversary of publication.
Speaking this weekend, President Higgins said it’s wonderful a direct connection has been made:
Local historian and author Ray Joyce also assisted in the project:
The post President Higgins unveils new James Joyce Plaque at Rahoon Cemetery appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Eight awards for Galway schools at BT Young Scientist and technology Exhibition
Galway schools have won eight awards at the 60th BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition. Fi...
Installation of new Church of Ireland Dean of Tuam to take place tomorrow
St Mary’s Cathedral in Tuam will host the service of the installation of the new Dean of Tu...
Work on Dexcom plant in County Galway to start this month
US multinational Dexcom will start groundworks at its €300m manufacturing plant at a site in Athe...
Business owners ‘left with no Government help’ after Storm Debi
There will be no businesses operating in Clarinbridge by the middle of this year unless urgent ac...
Private operator offers solution to Loughrea bus crux
The Minister for Transport has been urged to take up an offer from private bus operator Citylink ...
UHG issues public appeal as hospital remains under very significant pressure
UHG has issued a public appeal as the hospital remains under very significant pressure. Those att...
Public consultation launched on national plan to protect Hen Harrier habitats, including in Galway
A public consultation has been launched on national plans to protect Hen Harrier habitats, includ...
Lucky Galway winner scoops €50,000 with Prize Bonds
A lucky Galway winner has scooped fifty thousand euro in this week’s Prize Bonds draw. The ...
Disruption to water supply in Tiernee and Lettermore areas
There will be disruption to the water supply in the Tiernee and Lettermore areas of Connemara for...