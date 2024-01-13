  • Services

Services

President Higgins unveils new James Joyce Plaque at Rahoon Cemetery

Published:

President Higgins unveils new James Joyce Plaque at Rahoon Cemetery
https://mcdn.podbean.com/mf/web/9qwtyc/PRES_HIGGINS_SOUNDBYTEbeqaj.mp3
Share story:

A plaque honouring the work of James Joyce has been unveiled at Rahoon Cemetery by President Michael D Higgins.

The plaque honours the connection of Michael “Sonny” Bodkin with James Joyce and his wife Nora Barnacle.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

It also has an extract from James’s short story ‘The Dead’ to mark its one hundred and tenth anniversary of publication.

Speaking this weekend, President Higgins said it’s wonderful a direct connection has been made:

Local historian and author Ray Joyce also assisted in the project:

 

 

The post President Higgins unveils new James Joyce Plaque at Rahoon Cemetery appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Eight awards for Galway schools at BT Young Scientist and technology Exhibition

Galway schools have won eight awards at the 60th BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition. Fi...

no_space
Installation of new Church of Ireland Dean of Tuam to take place tomorrow

St Mary’s Cathedral in Tuam will host the service of the installation of the new Dean of Tu...

no_space
Work on Dexcom plant in County Galway to start this month

US multinational Dexcom will start groundworks at its €300m manufacturing plant at a site in Athe...

no_space
Business owners ‘left with no Government help’ after Storm Debi

There will be no businesses operating in Clarinbridge by the middle of this year unless urgent ac...

no_space
Private operator offers solution to Loughrea bus crux

The Minister for Transport has been urged to take up an offer from private bus operator Citylink ...

no_space
UHG issues public appeal as hospital remains under very significant pressure

UHG has issued a public appeal as the hospital remains under very significant pressure. Those att...

no_space
Public consultation launched on national plan to protect Hen Harrier habitats, including in Galway

A public consultation has been launched on national plans to protect Hen Harrier habitats, includ...

no_space
Lucky Galway winner scoops €50,000 with Prize Bonds

A lucky Galway winner has scooped fifty thousand euro in this week’s Prize Bonds draw. The ...

no_space
Disruption to water supply in Tiernee and Lettermore areas

There will be disruption to the water supply in the Tiernee and Lettermore areas of Connemara for...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up