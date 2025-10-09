  • Services

President Higgins unveils new commemorative benches in Eyre Square

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

President Michael D Higgins has cut ribbons on two tribute benches at Eyre Square today.

One is for Ronnie O’Gorman, founder of Galway Advertiser, and the other for C.I Flynn, who was County and City Council Manager for over 30 years.

The ceremony was attended by the President, members of both men’s families, friends and former colleagues along with city councillors.

Our reporter Sarah Slevin attended the unveiling event today, and spoke to Michael D Higgins, Ronnie’s son Ben and C.I. Flynn’s son Niall:

