President Higgins to welcome Catherine Connolly to Áras ahead of inauguration



President Higgins to welcome Catherine Connolly to Áras ahead of inauguration
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina will welcome Catherine Connolly to Áras an Uachtaráin today.

It comes less than a week from her inauguration as the tenth President of Ireland, which will take place next Tuesday November 11th.

Preparations are underway at Dublin Castle for the inauguration, with housekeeping, paintwork maintenance and an inspection of the red carpet taking place.

Ms Connolly formally vacated her seat in the Dáil yesterday, receiving a round of applause from all sides.
It’s the first time since 1973 a sitting member of the Dáil has been elected President of Ireland.
President Higgins formally relinquishes office at midnight on November 10th, with Catherine Connolly becoming President the next day.
Today at 12:30, the two will meet at Áras an Uachtaráin – alongside Catherine Connolly’s family and President Higgins’ wife Sabina.
