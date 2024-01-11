  • Services

Services

President Higgins to unveil plaque at Rahoon Cemetery

Published:

President Higgins to unveil plaque at Rahoon Cemetery
Share story:

A new plaque will be unveiled in Rahoon Cemetery this weekend by President Michael D Higgins to mark the connection between Irish writer James Joyce and the cemetery.

Michael ‘Sonny’ Bodkin who is buried in Rahoon was said to be the inspiration behind the character of Michael Furey in Joyce’s short story “The Dead.”


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Sonny is reported to have dated Nora Barnacle, James Joyce’s future wife when they were teenagers.

The unveiling of the plaque this Saturday afternoon (jan 13) marks one hundred and ten years since the publication of ‘The Dead’ in Joyce’s short story collection ‘Dubliners.’

The post President Higgins to unveil plaque at Rahoon Cemetery appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Census shows Connemara holiday homes leave locals out in the cold

Holiday homes now clearly exceed the number of dwellings occupied by local people in a swathe of ...

no_space
Confused swan rescued after mistaking wet road for water!

A female swan who crash-landed onto a wet road in Moycullen thinking it was water, was the first ...

no_space
Shotgun stolen during spate of Galway burglaries

Householders in the Galway area have been advised by Gardaí to ensure that their houses are secur...

no_space
Research shows little movement in Galway market at the end of last year

Property prices in Galway stayed steady during the last quarter of 2023, according to the latest ...

no_space
‘Love letter’ to Connemara receives new lease of life

Arts Week with Judy Murphy The Hidden Lakes of Connemara, the work of four Dutch scientists wh...

no_space
Putting yoga at heart of community

A unique not-for-profit yoga studio in Salthill is working to make the Eastern practice and its m...

no_space
Far right brings spittle and rage to towns around Ireland

World of Politics with Harry McGee Ballinrobe, Rosscahill, Fermoy, Lismore, Leitrim village, A...

no_space
Album shows how time flies for the Clockworks

Groove Tube with Cian O’Connell Six years ago, The Clockworks made themselves a promise – that...

no_space
Members pay more as IFA costs rise

INCREASED staffing costs, inflation and the need to stay independent of any Government aid, have ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up