President Higgins pays tribute to Tuam distinguished trade unionist the late Mick Brennan

President Higgins has paid tribute to Tuam trade unionist Mick Brennan, who has passed away at the age of 92

The President says Mick made a distinguished contribution to the trade union movement.


He’s survived by his wife Ann, his children Paul, Liam, Maeve, Barry and Shane, his trade union colleagues and circle of friends

President Higgins says Mick’s death brings to an end the life of an extraordinary trio of people from Tuam who remained close friends since schooldays, Tom Murphy, Mike Cooley and Mick Brennan

He says each would go on to make an enormous personal contribution – Tom Murphy as one of Ireland’s foremost playwrights, Mike Cooley in being awarded the Right Livelihood Award and author of such seminal books such as ‘Architect or Bee?’, and Mick Brennan as a distinguished trade unionist

