President Higgins donates his archive to University of Galway

The Presidential Archive of President Michael D Higgins, as well as books from his personal collection, have been donated to his alma mater, the University of Galway.

The donation was formally announced last Friday at the Aula Maxima in University’s iconic Quadrangle, which was renamed The Michael D Higgins Auditorium as part of the celebrations.

President Higgins was accompanied by his wife Sabina as he was welcomed back to the institution where he studied and taught before entering politics.

The documents in the archive, which include personal papers, writings and correspondence, will be held in the Archives and Special Collections of the University Library.

A portrait of President Higgins, by artist Colin Davidson, which has been acquired by the University for its public art collection, was also unveiled.

The celebration was hosted by Chair of the Governing Authority of University of Galway, Dr Máire Geoghegan-Quinn and Professor Peter McHugh, Interim President of University of Galway.

President Higgins said the university could now provide a secure home for his archive of writings and documents from his Presidential terms, and make them accessible to future generations of researchers who are interested in the political, social and cultural life of our country over this period.

He described them as “the files of my Presidency that perhaps explain my thinking, motivation, and frustration too — the personal data that has helped inform my speeches, statements and other written materials over the past 14 years of my life mar Uachtarán na hÉireann”.

As well as the archive files, as an avid reader with a significant collection of books, he added that he was in the process of contributing a proportion of his collection to the University, including some heavily annotated volumes that informed his thinking during his time as a lecturer at the University through to his Presidency.

“For me it is important that the Aula Maxima in the Quadrangle — the iconic auditorium which I am truly honoured is now to be associated with me as the ‘Michael D. Higgins Auditorium’ — always be open and accessible to the public, to those who live in Galway, to visitors, to the university staff and students, and to visitors and tourists.

“Therefore, it is a source of pleasure to hear that it is a space that will be utilised not just for university related occasions, but that it will also be used for other public occasions such as, for example, the Galway Arts Festival.”

Pictured: President Higgins and his wife Sabina are shown items from his Presidential Archive by the University’s Catriona Cannon, Head of Heritage Collections and Digitisation, and Monica Crump, University of Galway Librarian.