President Higgins appoints Spiddal native as new Irish Language Commissioner

President Higgins has appointed Spiddal native Séamas Ó Concheanainn as the new Irish Language Commissioner.

He’s currently working as the Director of Oifig an Choimisinéara Teanga.





President Higgins described the appointment important as it’s the foremost office in the State for the right of the public to engage with public bodies and access State services through our native language.

The former holder of the post, Rónán O Domhnaill, announced his resignation earlier this year to take up the role of Media Development Commissioner with Coimisiún na Meán.

