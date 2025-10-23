President Higgins and Sabina host final afternoon tea at the Aras before returning home to Galway city

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

President Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina have hosted their final afternoon tea at Áras an Uachtaráin before they return home to Galway city

At yesterday’s event, they welcomed approximately 100 members of the public, groups and organisations from around the country

They included a group of scientists from University of Galway who earlier this year, collaborating with astronomers in Leiden University and the University of Arizona, discovered a new planet

Over the last 14 years President Higgins and Sabina have extended a welcome to approximately 15,000 to 20,000 members of the public at the Áras each year

This has included the themed series of summer garden parties in the Áras grounds, receptions, afternoon teas, concerts, tours and other occasions