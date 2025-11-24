President Connolly says Margaretta D'Arcy's passing marks the loss of a singular voice in Irish cultural and civic life

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

President Catherine Connolly is leading the tributes to Galway’s Margaretta D’Arcy, describing her as a woman of extraordinary conviction, an actor, playwright, filmmaker and writer who brought a radical honesty to her work, while her lifelong dedication to peace and anti-war activism was equally profound.

The well-known activist, playwright, artist and writer from Woodquay passed away at the age of 91 yesterday

President Connolly says Margaretta was a tireless advocate for global justice and a steadfast supporter of the people of Palestine, participating regularly in demonstrations and community actions grounded in her unwavering belief in human rights.

She also extended her thanks to Margaretta for her support of her own presidential campaign, and added that her sad passing marks the loss of a singular voice in Irish cultural and civic life.

Despite her advanced years and health issues, Margaretta continued to regularly attend protests and demonstrations on a wide range of social and international issues.

She also ran in the local elections last year in Galway City Central

In 2014, Margaretta served time in prison after protesting on a runway at Shannon Airport, over its use by the US Military.

Full Statement by President Catherine Connolly on the death of Margaretta D’Arcy

“It is with deep sadness that I have learned of the death of Margaretta D’Arcy, a fearless artist, peace activist, and cherished member of Aosdána.

Margaretta was a woman of extraordinary conviction, an actor, playwright, filmmaker and writer who brought a radical honesty to her work.

Her lifelong dedication to peace and anti-war activism was equally profound. Margaretta was a tireless advocate for global justice and a steadfast supporter of the people of Palestine, participating regularly in demonstrations and community actions grounded in her unwavering belief in human rights.

In recent times, Margaretta kindly offered her support during my own presidential campaign, and I will remain grateful for her generosity and the encouragement that she extended with characteristic warmth and determination. I fondly recall my last meeting with Margaretta just two weeks ago.

Margaretta’s sad passing marks the loss of a singular voice in Irish cultural and civic life. She will be deeply missed by all those who were fortunate to have known her.

My deepest sympathies go to her family, friends, and to all those who loved and admired her.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.”