President Catherine Connolly pays tribute to the late Des Kenny

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

President Catherine Connolly has paid tribute to the late Des Kenny, describing him as a cherished figure in Galway’s cultural life.

She said coming from the Kenny’s bookshop family, he was an outstanding bookseller who possessed a rare gift – the ability to place the right book in the right hands.

President Connolly stated that through Kenny’s Book Club, which he founded and nurtured over many decades, he opened new worlds to countless readers.

She added that his writing, including his long-running column in the Galway Advertiser, was marked by wit, intellect and insight.

Des Kenny passed away on Tuesday at St. Mary’s Nursing Home in the city and he’s survived by his wife Anne, their children Deirdre, Des, Aisling and Eimear, his brothers Tom, Gerry and Conor and sister Monica and a wide circle of family and friends.

His funeral will take place tomorrow evening and Saturday morning.

On Galway Talks tomorrow, his brother Tom will chat about Des Kenny’s life.