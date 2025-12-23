  • Services

Services

no_space

Supporting Local News

no_space

President all set to join in Galway’s Christmas Day Swim

Published:

President all set to join in Galway’s Christmas Day Swim
Share story:

A shout from a car window of “fair play to you Catherine, loveen,” was just one of many warm remarks from countless well-wishers to President Catherine Connolly as she sat down for an interview with the Connacht Tribune.

“You’re mighty,” said another woman as the President took a seat in the Hardiman Hotel on Eyre Square.

“Are you enjoying it?” the woman inquired. The President’s laugh and reply that “I’m not sure if enjoying it is the right word,” was met words of reassurance: “You’ll get used to it in no time.”

A city woman through and through, President Connolly says she feels ‘grounded’ in Galway and that has contributed to her decision to spend her first Christmas as the nation’s First Citizen at home in the Claddagh.

A Christmas Day dip in the freezing cold waters in Salthill is high on her list of priorities, as is a small bit of a break after a gruelling campaign that led to her election victory on October 24.

“I’m coming home which is good all around. It’s good for me and it’s good for the staff in Dublin. I think it’ll allow me to ground myself and it gives the staff a break.

“I’m hoping to have a swim in Blackrock,” says President Connolly, who previously made a tradition of taking part in the Christmas morning swim – although the warmer waters in Leisureland have been her preference of late.

“I’ve missed it a few years but I’m hoping to do it this year. I don’t know if I’ll be able to withstand the cold but it’ll be a highlight if I can do it,” she laughs.

Caption: President Catherine Connolly delivers her first Christmas message from Áras an Uachtaráin.

Get the full story in this week’s Connacht Tribune, on sale in shops from Tuesday, or you can download the digital edition from www.connachttribune.ie. You can also download our Connacht Tribune App from Apple’s App Store or get the Android Version from Google Play.

For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:

Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App

Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.

Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.

More like this:
no_space
Festive footfall on the up despite cost-of-living crisis

A bumper Christmas offering with markets and children’s experiences has reaped rewards for Galway...

no_space
Galway bail offences rocket by 25% in just two years

The number of offences across Galway city and county carried out by criminals out on bail has ris...

no_space
Man admits threatening to kill his partner

By Ronan Judge A 43-year-old man has pleaded guilty to coercive control and threats to kill or...

no_space
Money launderer is sent to prison for four years

By Ronan Judge A Galway criminal who engaged in prolonged, persistent and planned money-launde...

no_space
Fashion Show will help raise vital funds for children in Zambia

A New Year feast of fashion won’t just make the perfect taster for 2026; attendees will also be d...

no_space
New chapter beckons for the heart of Ballinasloe

Life will return to a derelict corner of Ballinasloe by next Christmas as regeneration works at D...

no_space
Galway GAA’s flagship teams falter but still a good year in other sports

Inside Track with John McIntyre REFLECTING on the year almost past, Galway’s reputation as the...

no_space
Academics hike pressure on University of Galway over Israel links

Fifteen human rights academics at University of Galway have urged management to end the institute...

no_space
Supermac’s raises €40,000 for UNICEF Gaza Appeal

Supermac’s Annual Charity Fundraiser, held in November at the Lough Rea Hotel and Spa, has raised...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up