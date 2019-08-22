Presentation nuns seek approval for new convent building in city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans have been submitted for a new convent building in the city.

Sr. Riona McHugh has applied for planning permission to build a new two-storey convent building at Presentation Road.

The development would involve a two-storey convent building with 14 bedrooms, an oratory, reception, living and dining area and an administrators apartment.

It would also involve relocating the vehicle entrance at Presentation Road adjacent to St. Joseph’s Church which is a protected structure.

The convent development would also include the demolition of the extension, outbuildings and yard boundaries to Presentation National School.

A decision on the new convent building for the order of Presentation nuns will be made by the city council in October.