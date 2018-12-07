Pres boys in command

Pres Athenry 3-18

Thurles CBS 0-9

PRESENTATION College, Athenry showed their ruthless streak last Saturday as goals from Aaron Dolan and a Matthew Tarpey brace finally saw them lay claim to the All-Ireland Junior A Hurling College championship and take home the Niall McInerney Cup.

The Galway and Connacht champions were beaten by Midleton CS in the 2014 decider before falling to St. Kieran’s College, Kilkenny 12 months later. But despite sitting out the marquee event for younger schools’ players for two seasons, they returned with a quality performance.

The team managed by Finian Coone, Joe Kelly and Cathal Moore, built a sizeable 0-12 to 0-5 advantage at half-time despite the misty conditions in Offaly not being ideal for fluid hurling. And they continued to grow in confidence making the final scoreline look ridiculously easy.

Thurles CBS were competitive throughout the hour but couldn’t manage that major punch to seriously threaten their opponents. They did deliver some impressive points but unforced errors and the Galway team’s pressure proved their undoing.

It took five minutes for the game’s first score and it came from a Mark Hardiman Athenry free on his own 65 metre line. Ryan Walsh quickly finished a three-player move for the equaliser before Presentation took to the front.

Gavin Lee and Tarpey were Thurles’ tormentors getting first to breaking ball and opposing puck outs and they shared an impressive tally of 2-13. Lee’s free made it 0-2 to 0-1 before setting up Tarpey for the third. On 11 minutes, a sweetly struck Tarpey sideline again had the umpires racing for the white flag.

