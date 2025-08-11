Preparations underway for All-Ireland winning Galway Camogie team homecoming

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM
Preparations are underway for the homecoming of the All-Ireland winning Galway Senior Camogie Team.
They narrowly beat Cork in the
final at Croke Park by 1-14 to 1-13 yesterday to clinch their fifth O’Duffy Cup win.
Details of the homecoming celebrations will be known later this morning, but the team will begin this morning with a visit Temple Street Hospital in Dublin
Speaking after the win, player Niamh Mallon says it’s down to the great efforts made by both players and management over the past year
City Councillor Frank Fahy says it was a terrific win by the Tribeswomen: