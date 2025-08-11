  • Services

Services

Preparations underway for All-Ireland winning Galway Camogie team homecoming

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Preparations underway for All-Ireland winning Galway Camogie team homecoming
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Preparations are underway for the homecoming of the All-Ireland winning Galway Senior Camogie Team.

They narrowly beat Cork in the

final at Croke Park by 1-14 to 1-13 yesterday to clinch their fifth O’Duffy Cup win.

Details of the homecoming celebrations will be known later this morning, but the team will begin this morning with a visit Temple Street Hospital in Dublin

Speaking after the win, player Niamh Mallon says it’s down to the great efforts made by both players and management over the past year

City Councillor Frank Fahy says it was a terrific win by the Tribeswomen:

 

More like this:
no_space
13 puppies found off N59 reunited with mother

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM13 puppies, found alone off the N59 last week, have b...

no_space
Galway fourth most-visited county by foreign companies looking to set up

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere have been 409 IDA site visits with foreign comp...

no_space
ComReg to be contacted over poor mobile coverage in Headford

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA Headford Councillor plans to write to ComReg over p...

no_space
Man is jailed for ten years for vicious rape

By Sonya McLean A man residing in Ballinasloe has been jailed for nine years after he walked i...

no_space
Two Bishops and nine priests gather to concelebrate Annual Mass of St. Feichin

The sun shone gently on a lovely Sunday evening for the Annual Concelebrated Mass of St Feichin i...

no_space
Cathaoirleach’s Ball raises almost €20,000 for two deserving Galway charities

There was one final – and welcome – call of duty for the outgoing Cathaoirleach of the County of ...

no_space
Minister welcomes Cabinet approval of government investment in Electricirty infrastructure

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway East TD and Minister of State for Internationa...

no_space
Midlands North West MEP calls for dedicated funding for sport in next EU Budget

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMMidlands North West MEP Nina Carberry has called on t...

no_space
Appeal lodged to An Coimisiún Pleanála over restoration of historic Dalyston House near Loughrea

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAn appeal has been lodged with An Coimisiún Pleanála ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up