  • Services

Services

Premlinary works to start on excavation of mother-and-baby home in Tuam

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Premlinary works to start on excavation of mother-and-baby home in Tuam
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Preliminary works will begin on Monday to enable the excavation of the former mother-and-baby home in Tuam.

These initial works will take four weeks, with the main works then starting for what has been described as an incredibly complex excavation.

The former home came to international attention over ten years ago following research carried out by local historian, Catherine Corless.

She discovered death certificates for 796 children and infants that had no burial records.

Her investigation shone a bright light into a dark chapter of local history, with investigators later confirming “significant quantities of human remains” in underground chambers.

The excavation and forensic works – which are years in the planning – will be painstakingly intricate, and could take years to complete.

In recent weeks, the team has engaged with survivors and their families, as well as local residents whose properties adjoin the burial site.

With preliminary works due to get underway on Monday, it’s expected ground will be broken in the coming weeks.

More like this:
no_space
Approval for high-speed internet mast on Inis Oírr

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMNational Broadband Ireland has been granted permissio...

no_space
Travel site names Galway Oyster Festival 2nd best summer foodfestival in Europe

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA global travel site has named Galway Oyster Festival...

no_space
Croagh Patrick climb for Liam hits its target

Claddagh woman Bernie Fleming undertook a cycling and climbing challenge to Croagh Patrick on Sat...

no_space
Galway siblings undergo same pioneering life-saving cardiac procedure at UHG

It wasn’t enough for one Galway brother to make medical history by successfully undergoing a life...

no_space
Cost of living an extra difficulty for those with severe illnesses

Supporting people with life-limiting conditions through the cost-of-living crisis has become a si...

no_space
Reg plates stolen from car parked at Oranmore Train Station

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGardaí are investigating the theft of registration pl...

no_space
Order for another public consultation to further delay Galway City Ring Road

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Planning Appeals Board has ordered that additiona...

no_space
Galway's Radharc Landscaping celebrating six national awards

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway's Radharc Landscaping is celebrating the six n...

no_space
Gardaí investigate as black paint thrown over two houses in Gort

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGardaí in Gort are investigating an incident where bl...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up