Premlinary works to start on excavation of mother-and-baby home in Tuam

Preliminary works will begin on Monday to enable the excavation of the former mother-and-baby home in Tuam.

These initial works will take four weeks, with the main works then starting for what has been described as an incredibly complex excavation.

The former home came to international attention over ten years ago following research carried out by local historian, Catherine Corless.

She discovered death certificates for 796 children and infants that had no burial records.

Her investigation shone a bright light into a dark chapter of local history, with investigators later confirming “significant quantities of human remains” in underground chambers.

The excavation and forensic works – which are years in the planning – will be painstakingly intricate, and could take years to complete.

In recent weeks, the team has engaged with survivors and their families, as well as local residents whose properties adjoin the burial site.

With preliminary works due to get underway on Monday, it’s expected ground will be broken in the coming weeks.