Premium agricultural land on the market within a gallop of the city

O’Donnellan & Joyce are delighted to offer this prime Grade-A quality to the lands within the renowned location of Kiltullagh, Oranmore.

Extending to in excess of 12 acres, the lands are of the finest topography within the West of Ireland and suitable for an array of agricultural purposes. Within the northern section of the lands, is a unique purpose built 1 ½ length gallop which would be ideal for an equestrian enthusiast. Bedded with Wexford sand, there was no expense spared to create one of few horse gallops within the suburbs of Galway City.

The surrounding area is enriched with high quality lands therefore this parcel would be ideal for a local farmer who is looking to increase their landholding. Furthermore, given its location, the land may contain development potential subject to various planning permission.

Demand for high quality agricultural land is at a premium and this is without a doubt one of the finest parcels to be offered to the market in recent times. Accessed off the R339 known as the Carnmore Road, the lands are accessible to all local and regional roads within a 100m radius.

For further particulars, please contact Shane McDonagh of O’Donnellan & Joyce.

091 564 212 shane@odj.ie