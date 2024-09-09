  • Services

Preliminary design completed for zebra crossing to facilitate university crossing at Salmon Weir

Published:

Preliminary design completed for zebra crossing to facilitate university crossing at Salmon Weir
The preliminary design has been completed for a pedestrian crossing which will facilitate students in using the new Salmon Weir bridge to access the University of Galway.

At the moment, pedestrians coming from town heading to the university are still using the old bridge, despite the new Droichead an Dochais being installed.


Designs which have been drawn up for a zebra crossing have been approved in principal, and it’s hoped the project can progress quickly.

Councillor Eddie Hoare says once this is done, there are a number of follow up projects for the old bridge:

