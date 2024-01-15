Prediction of 10 per cent growth in employment opportunities for Galway this year
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Local company FRS Recruitment says employment opportunities are expected to grow by 10% in Galway during the course of this year
This follows a disappointing 2023, when the number of opportunities in Galway declined by 18%.
The positive Galway outlook for the coming year is in line with FRS’ national projections, with 8% growth forecast for the country as a whole over the next 12 months.
They are anticipating particularly strong demand for accounting, insurance, engineering, science, construction, cybersecurity and social care personnel on a national basis for the coming year.
It is also expected that upward pressure on salaries in Galway and the rest of the country will continue over the next 12 months, with the economy at full employment and cost of living challenges still being felt by local employees.
