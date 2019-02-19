Pre-tax profits at city hotel operator increase by 8 per cent

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Pre-tax profits at a company which operates the well-known Connacht Hotel in the city increased by 8 per cent, according to latest accounts.

Connacht Hospitality Group Limited which runs the hotel at Dublin Road in the city, also showed that revenue increased by almost 60 per cent to 20 million in 2017.

According to today’s Irish Times, the company’s pre-tax profits increased to 1.5 million euro, however pay to directors declined by more than 50 thousand euro.

The company employee number increased from 231 to 307 in 2017 with staff costs rising from 1.3 million to 3.9 million euro.