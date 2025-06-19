Pre-excavation works begin at former Mother and Baby Home

-
-
Author: Stephen Corrigan

Survivors and family members of former residents of the Tuam Mother and Baby Home were ‘optimistic but apprehensive’ this week as preparatory works for the excavation of the site got underway.
Trucks arrived at the former Bon Secours Home on the Dublin Road early on Monday morning, delivering equipment and barriers which will be used to forensically seal the site.
It is anticipated that excavation works will take approximately two years to complete as they seek to exhume up to 796 infants and children believed to be interred there.
The preparatory works are expected to continue for four weeks, ahead of the forensic excavation which is due to commence in mid-July.
Survivor Peter Mulryan (80) was among those at the site on Monday morning as the Office of the Director of Authorised Intervention, Tuam (ODAIT) confirmed it would hold a family day for survivors and those impacted by the Home on site on July 8.
Speaking this week following the commencement of works at the former Home, Breeda Ryan of Tuam Mother and Baby Home Alliance said survivors and family members of those believed to be buried there were hopeful that they would get answers from the excavation, but they remained fearful in the knowledge that it may not be possible to find answers for everybody.
“We are hopeful of course of recovering the remains of the babies and children lost in the Tuam home but also cognisant that with passage of time and the complexities on site that DNA matching may not be possible.
“The exhumation of the precious remains of little children from a ground that was formerly part of a Mother and Baby Home site resonates with many. There are no burial records for the children,” said Ms Ryan.
“They were afforded no dignity. No one attended their laying to rest and often families were unaware of the practices that saw members of a Religious Order, who observe strict burial practices for those faithful to the Catholic Church, deny little children the same right as other citizens,” she added.
Caption: A mother’s poignant message before the start of pre-excavation works at the Tuam Mother and Baby Home site ahead its forensic excavation in mid-July.
