Prayer service in Moycullen church for Bowden family
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 2 minutes read
A prayer service has been held in Moycullen church for the Bowden family
47-year-old Una Bowden, and her children 14 year-old Ciara and 9-year-old Saoirse from Gortachalla died in a road crash near Claremorris on Tuesday afternoon
Local people gathered at the Church of the Immaculate Conception last night with Ciara and Saoirse’s classmates among the congregation
Ciara was a student at Salerno Secondary School while Saoirse was in third class at Scoil Naomh Bríde in Tullykyne
Tributes and heartbreak were expressed in the comments in the Book of Condolence open at the entrance to the church
The family is very involved in sport and among the many statements is one from Oughterard Rugby
It stated “Our thoughts and prayers are with dad and husband David, their extended family, friends, teammates and neighbours of the Bowden family”
David works abroad where he was informed of the tragedy before making the journey home
Local basketball club Cumann Cispheile Mhaigh Cuilinn posted a tribute online as Ciara had been selected for the Galway Area girls under-14 team.
Saoirse played with the Under 9s at Corrib Basketball Club, where her mother Una was club secretary last year
In a statement the club said their heart breaking loss has left us all profoundly saddened and shocked.
Local resident Adrian Devane knew Una and the girls well, and says all the necessary supports for the community are being put in place today
