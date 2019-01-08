Power restored to majority of county homes

By
Our Reporter
-

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Power has been restored to more than 900 homes in the county which were without power for several hours this morning.
The outages happened in Attymon, Killimordaly, Woodlawn and Colemanstown due to a fault.
The ESB is working to restore power to a remaining 50 customers and a full supply is expected to be restored by midday.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR