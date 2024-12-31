Power restored to majority of affected premises in Rahoon, Westside, Dangan and Bushypark

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Gardai are urging motorists in Galway to extra take care this morning as the county remains under a Status Yellow wind alert until 11 this morning

The wind has spread some debris on the roads with surface water also problematic in places due to heavy rain overnight

Power has been restored to a large number of the 1400 premises affected by the overnight adverse weather in Rahoon, Westside, Dangan and Bushypark

However, ESB Networks says a small number will be without power until 4 this afternoon

Galway is one of five counties under Status Yellow weather warnings this morning.

The wind advisory is also in place in Donegal and Mayo until 11am today.

Donegal is under a rain alert until 11am, while Cork and Kerry will be affected by a similar warning until tomorrow morning at 6.