Power restored to a thousand customers in Headford
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway Bay FM-Power has been restored for over a thousand customers in Headford.
ESB Networks has repaired the fault which was likely due to the impacts of Storm Agnes.
Galway remains under a Status Yellow wind warning until midnight-while orange wind and rain alerts are in place for counties in the South and East.
The post Power restored to a thousand customers in Headford appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
