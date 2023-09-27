Galway Bay FM-Power has been restored for over a thousand customers in Headford.

ESB Networks has repaired the fault which was likely due to the impacts of Storm Agnes.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Galway remains under a Status Yellow wind warning until midnight-while orange wind and rain alerts are in place for counties in the South and East.

The post Power restored to a thousand customers in Headford appeared first on Galway Bay FM.