Residents in Gort are being impacted by power outages this morning.

A fault was reported shortly after 6AM, and has left around 50 homes and businesses with electricity.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

ESB Networks says it is currently working to repair the fault and will restore power as quickly as possible.

It’s estimated power will be restored by around 8:15AM

The post Power outage affecting premises in Gort this morning appeared first on Galway Bay FM.