Power outage affecting premises in Gort this morning
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Residents in Gort are being impacted by power outages this morning.
A fault was reported shortly after 6AM, and has left around 50 homes and businesses with electricity.
ESB Networks says it is currently working to repair the fault and will restore power as quickly as possible.
It’s estimated power will be restored by around 8:15AM
