Power outage affecting premises in Gort this morning

Published:

Residents in Gort are being impacted by power outages this morning.

A fault was reported shortly after 6AM, and has left around 50 homes and businesses with electricity.


ESB Networks says it is currently working to repair the fault and will restore power as quickly as possible.

It’s estimated power will be restored by around 8:15AM

The post Power outage affecting premises in Gort this morning appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

