A power outage will cause a water outage in the Lackagh and Turloughmore areas tomorrow

The water supply will be off from 10am until 5pm.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The affected areas include Lackagh, Turloughmore, Ballyglunnin, Annagh, Annagh Cross, Laraghmore, Annagh Hill, Bullaun, Turloughrevagh, Waterview, Ballygarriff, Caherahoon and Lackaghbeg.

The post Power cut to lead to water outage in Lackagh and Turloughmore areas tomorrow appeared first on Galway Bay FM.