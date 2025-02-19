Postgraduate Open Day at University of Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

University of Galway is hosting its Postgraduate Open Day tomorrow.

Graduates, current students and prospective students can use the event to explore the variety of full and part-time postgraduate programes on offer.

The event takes place tomorrow in the Bailey Allen Hall from 12-3PM, and advance registration is recommended on the university website.

Head of Undergraduate and Postgraduate Recruitment in UG Caroline Duggan explains what’s on offer for prospective students: