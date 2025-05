This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A post mortem is due to take place today at UHG on the body of a woman in her 80s who died in a road crash yesterday.

The incident between a truck and the pedestrian happened in Frenchpark, County Roscommon at the junction of the N5 and the Boyle to Castlerea Road shortly before 5pm yesterday.

Forensic collision investigators have visited the scene and carried out an examination.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward.