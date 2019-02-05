Post mortem examination to be carried out on body discovered in Renmore

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí have not yet formally identified a body which was discovered on a beach in the city last evening.

It’s understood the body of a man was discovered at Ballyloughane beach in Renmore around 8 yesterday evening.

The man’s body has been taken to University Hospital Galway where a post-mortem examination is due to be carried out.

Searches have been ongoing recently for missing Salthill man 25-year-old Robert Murray who has not been seen since January 10th and 26-year-old Roland Mitchell who went missing from his home at Fr Griffin Road in the city last Saturday.