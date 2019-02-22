Post mortem examination due on body recovered from city waterway

A post mortem examination is due to be carried out on the body of a man recovered from the water in the city today.

A member of the public saw a man in his 30s or 40s enter the water at Spanish Arch at around 11am.

Galway Lifeboat and the Coastguard helicopter were dispatched to the scene – and the man was taken from the water near New Docks a short time later.

He was taken to University Hospital Galway but was pronounced dead and a post mortem examination is due to take place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to what they describe as a ‘tragic incident’.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Galway gardaí at 091 53 8000