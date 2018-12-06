Possible restoration and expansion of Corrandulla/Loughgeorge bus service

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The National Transport Authority has committed to examining the restoration of the bus services between Corrandulla and Loughgeorge and to expanding the routes.

That’s according to Councillor James Charity, speaking after he attended a meeting with officials from the NTA at Leinster House.

The meeting came after Bus Éireann replaced Route 456 with an expressway service over the summer, ceasing stops at Corrandulla, Drumgriffen, Cregg, Bawnmore and Loughgeorge.

Councillor Charity says the Expressway services will remain but the NTA will now look at introducing an entirely new service into the area under the Rural Links Scheme.

The scheme would look at not only restoring the original service but also adding stops which traditionally were not served including Annaghdown, Caherlistrane and parts of Claregalway.

A public meeting will be arranged for January about this possible expansion which Cllr Charity says this would connect all of the communities in North Galway and would also link in with the Expressway services between major towns and cities.

