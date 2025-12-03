  • Services

Portumna to host National Famine Commemoration

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Portumna has been chosen as the location of the 2026 National Famine Commemoration.

The event will take place at the Irish Workhouse Centre, within the historic Portumna Workhouse complex.

Portumna workhouse was built to accommodate 600 people and first opened its doors in 1851.

It ceased operations in 1921, with the last occupants of the infirmary transferred to Loughrea.

In the years that followed, it was used for many purposes on an ad-hoc basis, but by the year 2000 the whole site had fallen into severe disrepair.

Extensive work since has seen it largely restored as the Irish Workhouse Centre, considered one of the most complete workhouse sites still in existence.

It thus will be seen as a fitting choice for next year’s National Famine Commemoration, to reflect on one of the most tragic periods in Irish history.

This event will take place in May, and it’ll be the first time the national commemoration has been held in Galway.

